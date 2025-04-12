Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $5.82. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 8,846 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Further Reading

