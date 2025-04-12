TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
TrueContext Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35.
About TrueContext
TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.
