Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.47 and traded as low as C$105.50. Celestica shares last traded at C$107.17, with a volume of 945,525 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 20,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total transaction of C$3,572,234.80. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total value of C$323,800.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,614 shares of company stock valued at $22,553,289. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

