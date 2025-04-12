Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 16.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 over the last 90 days. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

