Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 9.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) were up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

