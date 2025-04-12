Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.02 and traded as low as $105.67. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 91,727 shares traded.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.