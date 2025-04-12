Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.90 and traded as high as C$16.40. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.63, with a volume of 563,630 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CSH.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

