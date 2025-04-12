H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.76 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 388.65 ($5.09). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.94), with a volume of 86,920 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&T Group from GBX 531 ($6.95) to GBX 559 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

H&T Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The stock has a market cap of £164.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69.

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&T Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&T Group plc will post 54.3859649 earnings per share for the current year.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

Further Reading

