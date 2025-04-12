Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.79 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 811,818 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 15.92.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvania Platinum had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvania Platinum Limited will post 3.8694929 EPS for the current year.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

