Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 828,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
