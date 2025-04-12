Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.20 and traded as high as $56.99. Tencent shares last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 7,527,277 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCEHY

Tencent Price Performance

Tencent Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $528.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.14.

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.