iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.99. 12,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 5,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

