iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 58 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

