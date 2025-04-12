iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. 10,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIE. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

