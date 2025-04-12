Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke Stock Down 4.9 %
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke
In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,654.45). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Evoke Company Profile
