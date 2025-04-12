Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,654.45). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

