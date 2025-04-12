Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 14.5% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of £207.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

