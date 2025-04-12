Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 12th (AXS, BLBD, BPOP, CAE, CGNT, HOFT, PFLT, PSEC, QLYS, TCPC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 12th:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

