Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 12th (AXS, BLBD, BPOP, CAE, CGNT, HOFT, PFLT, PSEC, QLYS, TCPC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 12th:
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
