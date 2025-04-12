IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

