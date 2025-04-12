Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 40,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $854,587.52, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danimer Scientific stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 2.88% of Danimer Scientific worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

