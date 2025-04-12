Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Stock Price Down 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Federal Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents.

