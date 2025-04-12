NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.74 and last traded at $152.74. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.17.

NICE Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.52.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

