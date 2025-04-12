Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. 797,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 627,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$460.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

