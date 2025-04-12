Top Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – April 12th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventories of both raw materials and finished products used to create or supply nutrient-rich fertilizers for crop production. These stocks include compounds that provide essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are critical for plant growth and soil health. Proper management of fertilizer stocks is vital for ensuring that agricultural operations have a consistent supply to meet their production needs, ultimately supporting sustainable food production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,860. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,613,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,181,612. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,001,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,145. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

