Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Cellebrite DI are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from activities within the digital currency ecosystem, such as cryptocurrency mining, trading, or blockchain technology development. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the rapidly evolving crypto market while still trading within traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $43.68. 51,213,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,773,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,054. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $890.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

