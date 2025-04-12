Promising Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – April 12th

Oracle, MSP Recovery, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, application, or support of blockchain technology. These companies might be directly creating blockchain-based solutions or integrating the technology into their existing products and services, offering investors exposure to the potential growth of decentralized systems and digital innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.27. 10,183,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. MSP Recovery has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 14,469,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,559,871. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 4.60.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,607,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,326,430. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 576,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,874. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.09. Globant has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

