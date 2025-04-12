Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 284,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 138,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
