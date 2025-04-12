Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. 865,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$460.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

