Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 1,232,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 831% from the average daily volume of 132,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.90. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.