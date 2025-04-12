Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Klabin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Klabin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLBAY

Klabin Trading Up 9.5 %

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.91%.

Klabin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.