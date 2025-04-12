Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 68861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LKFN

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,709.34. The trade was a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 130.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.