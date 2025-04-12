Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 3,904,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,899,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.