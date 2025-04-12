Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.50. 458,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 621,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Surge Energy
Surge Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.21%.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.