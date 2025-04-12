Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.50. 458,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 621,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market cap of C$460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

