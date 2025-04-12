Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,017,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 287,968 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $23.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
