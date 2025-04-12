Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,017,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 287,968 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 399,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 311,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after buying an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 139,950 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

