Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total transaction of C$2,378,852.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total transaction of C$933,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,617. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

