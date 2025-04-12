Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market cap of C$15.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,319.75. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

