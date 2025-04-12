Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,131 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.