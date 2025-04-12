Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 56 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.38.

NASDAQ META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.54, for a total value of $547,108.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,216.70. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,453 shares of company stock valued at $326,680,904 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

