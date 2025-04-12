Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $89,532,411.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,214,409.80. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,318 shares of company stock worth $165,384,602. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

