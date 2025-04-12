Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Today – April 9th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Phillips 66 are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, and sometimes refinement of oil. Their value is closely linked to fluctuations in global oil prices and economic factors affecting the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.47. 9,996,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,834,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $431.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. 6,225,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. 6,943,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

See Also