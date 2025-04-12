Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.