Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 484555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

