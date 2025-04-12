Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 484555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.