Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 1321275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

