GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.63. 469,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 777,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$407.21 million, a PE ratio of 175.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoGold Resources

In other GoGold Resources news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner purchased 15,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,486.50. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.