Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.05 and last traded at $110.46. 878,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 680,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $8,206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5,659.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

