Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.05 and last traded at $110.46. 878,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 680,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.
The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
