Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 5,495,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,238,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

