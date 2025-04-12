1,864 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.33 and its 200 day moving average is $502.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

