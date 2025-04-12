TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 191582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.