Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 943,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 442,321 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $34.52.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $875.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,879,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 80,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

