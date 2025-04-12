Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 29,621 shares.The stock last traded at $42.69 and had previously closed at $43.25.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
