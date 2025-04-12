Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.69. Approximately 1,353,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,870,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

